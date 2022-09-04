New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted big government on “Unfiltered” Saturday for treating Americans “like little people,” saying adults don’t need it to make decisions for them.

And Bongino: i am tired government treatment We love children, people. No, I mean, babies, like real babies. You know, the little kids who depend on mom and dad for everything. You know, you have to change their diapers. You have to feed them and all that stuff. Babies don’t do anything themselves because they can’t. You drop an infant – it won’t live. The government thinks we are small. And we don’t. I am 47 years old, I was young a long time ago. Why am I bringing this up today? I was thinking about the monologue this week and I got to thinking, yes, the government always treats us like children.

Biden’s big government socialism means that nothing works right in America

And it’s not just an act, folks, a misunderstanding. This is a misdemeanor. In other words, it’s not just that the government isn’t helping—it’s that it’s actively making your life worse. Here’s the difference: Misconduct occurs when someone falls in front of you on the sidewalk and you don’t help them. That’s bad, right? Do you know what abuse is? They go to get up and you punch them in the face. see, It is the government. People, when the government makes decisions for you, whether it’s about your health care, your education, your taxes, your money, where you can travel, what kind of car you can buy, you are not making those decisions yourself. It is not a misunderstanding. That’s wrong. Because they stole from you — they stole from you opportunities: the opportunity to earn your own money, to make your own health care decisions, to choose where your children go to school. They stole from you. He is a thief. They have stolen from you.

