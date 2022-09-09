New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

‘Unfiltered’ host Dan Bongino breaks down why he thinks crime is rampant in cities across America on ‘Hannity’.

And Bongino: As a former police officer and agent let me add one more thing. There are two reasons a Civil war continues, as described by Geraldo, in the ghetto. One, they elect Democrats. But second, you know, how our government spends $4 trillion on shrimp running on treadmills and all kinds of nonsense, and they do plea bargain cases left and right because they say, ‘Well, we don’t have enough prisons. We don’t have enough lawyers.’

New York City saw a drop in homicides, shootings, and overall crime in August

You can figure out how to fund shrimp on treadmills and put plexiglass in schools for covid kids who don’t do jack squats, but you can’t afford to hire a lawyer. bad guy In jail? You are witnessing the decline of society because of such stupidity.

