New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Dan Bongino called the Democratic Party “the party of open, staunch racism” during his opening monologue on “Unfiltered” on Saturday.

And Bongino: Democrats are the party of racism. No, not soft core, not soft core racism. That means blatant, blatant racism. The hard left is not our friend. In fact, they don’t like anyone seen as an obstacle to power, but those hard-leftists reserve a special kind of hatred for black conservatives.

MSNBC Guest Says Herschel Walker Is ‘What Republicans Want From Their Negroes’

…

When Democrats show their true colors in what they say and do, we should believe them. Look no deeper in the party of racism than the Commander-in-Chief in charge. Joe Biden.

…

Perhaps Maya Angelou said it best when she said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” Folks, it’s time to believe the Democrats for what they show us to be: the party of staunch racism. fact

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out his full comments below: