Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation’s fentanyl epidemic and the crisis at the southern border on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” Saturday.

And Bongino: Look, I’ve had a bad week and I’ve had it with the Biden administration. I’m done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to mankind. He is – he has completely turned his back on the devastating crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice in the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every word of it. Before you say, “Hey, slow down,” let’s look at the definition of companion.

According to Merriam-Webster, an accomplice is: “one associated with another, especially in wrongdoing.” Keep that in your head as I go through the rest of this here. It is a fact, our children are being deliberately killed and poisoned Fentanyl is brought across the border by drug cartels in Mexico, and originates from the Chinese Communist Party, the chemicals for fentanyl. Listen, folks, the stats don’t lie. They don’t lie. US Death by overdose In the year ending February 2022, there was an increase of about 20% in just one year. And the number is increasing, not decreasing. But what happens when thousands of these same immigrants are bussed to the border and sent to blue cities like Washington, DC? Suddenly the crisis is so overwhelming, Democrats demand federal intervention.

