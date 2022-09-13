New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The California state comptroller, a Democrat running to serve as the state’s independent fiscal watchdog, traveled to Venezuela in 2006 to learn about Hugo Chavez’s socialist revolution.

Democrat Malia Cohen, who is running for the position and has received praise from the Democratic leadership, currently serves as a member of the California State Board of Equalization, and took a 10-day trip to the socialist country for $1,250.

Cohen’s trip to the country was documented in a CNN story about the group’s tour, with Cohen claiming that “revolutionary thinking” is “transgenerational” as it featured an image of him staring at a wall depicting the quote of Venezuelan leader Simon Bolivar. He: “The health of a republic depends upon the morals acquired by the education of the citizens from childhood….”

“Revolutionary thinking and mindsets are generational,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. “That’s what we see in the United States, and you don’t see grandparents and parents and even young people being politically active.”

Other murals are also featured in CNN segmentOne shows hands labeled as different countries drawing a swastika, and another shows the phrase “Luchando, criendo poder popular” — the rallying cry of a Marxist organization in Chile known as Grupos Action Popular, meaning “to fight, to create popular power . . .”

The trip Cohen and others took to Venezuela was sponsored by a San Francisco-based group called Global Exchange.

A brochure shared on Global Exchange’s website for a $1,250 trip to Venezuela in September 2006 positively portrayed the country’s socialist revolution.

“Something remarkable is happening in Venezuela,” the brochure said. “The lives of millions of Venezuelans are improving as historical wrongs are righted. The world’s fifth-largest oil producer, Venezuela has long been a country of contradictions: despite enormous wealth, 80% of Venezuelans live in poverty. Now, for the first time, millions of Venezuelans are receiving education, job training, Homes, land, clean water, health care, and perhaps even more precious things: dignity can be gained.

Cohen, who previously served as a member of the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors and endorsed now-Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, ran an office in California Governor Gavin Newsom’s previous mayoral campaign in 2003. In addition, she served. As executive assistant to Newsom’s chief of staff Steve Cava in 2005, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Cohen has received several endorsements in her race to serve as comptroller, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democratic Republican Karen Bass, current California State Comptroller Betty Yee, and others.

If she comes out on top in California’s nonpartisan open primary against Lanhee Chen, the Republican candidate who finished second on the November ballot, Cohen will be tasked with providing better financial control over hundreds of billions of dollars in receipts and disbursements. public funding throughout the year, offering fiscal guidance to local governments and exposing misuse and fraud of taxpayer dollars.

According to CalMatters.org, the state comptroller sits on nearly 80 different boards and commissions. Those boards and commissions include the governing boards of CalPERS and CalSTRS, America’s two largest public pension programs. The comptroller effectively serves as the chief financial officer for the state—if California were a country, it would have the world’s fifth-largest economy.