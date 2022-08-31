Daly focused on World Cup after Euro 2022 success

Rachel Daley is enjoying a goal on England’s back as the European champions look to secure their place at the Women’s World Cup next summer, starting with Austria on Saturday, but is sad that the team must meet the challenge without retired Jill Scott and Ellen White.

A draw in Wiener Neustadt against opponents who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg of Euro 2022 and a similar score at the Stadium of Light earlier in the qualifying campaign would be enough to secure England place in the finals in Australia and New York. Zealand, and the home game against Luxembourg next Tuesday is yet to come. A win at Stoke in the last leg would have been enough to qualify if Austria had taken the win on Saturday.

“The ability to win comes with winning, with success,” Daley said. “It’s a target on your back, but pressure is a privilege and we should treat it that way. Of course, there will be pressure on us, but right now we are focused on qualifying for the World Cup.”

It is important that England live up to their new title and put on a strong performance against Austria, Daley said, but added: “I don’t think anything needs to change. After a successful summer, we know what we need to do, we know what Austria is. The focus is still on how we can control the game. Yes, it will be a tough game, but we are more than ready for it.”

Daley says her life has definitely changed since England first won the European Championship trophy, but she didn’t realize the impact it would have until she stepped outside the safety of team seclusion.

“During the Euros we were in a bubble, we really didn’t see much of the outside world. You might have caught a glimpse of it when you went to the games and were surrounded by fans and the media, but I don’t think we fully realized the impact we had on the nation.

“So, getting out of it was a whirlwind. It was like one minute we were all together, living in a bubble, and the next you were just in an open world. It was almost like you were on Big Brother or Love Island, you are in a world where you can’t see anything else, so showing what the world was like was just insane.”

Jill Scott and Ellen White retired after England’s Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Photograph: Mark Atkins/Getty Images

At St George’s Park, England’s training base, the signage around the buildings has been updated to celebrate winning Euro 2022 and welcome the Lionesses to camp for the first time since they left the base for Manchester at the start of the tournament. “Courage”, “no regrets”, “groundedness” and “fearlessness” accompany the images of the historic summer, and the words “Welcome home of the winners of Euro 2022” emblazoned on the doors.

“It’s nice to be back,” Daley said. “Life in the camp now seems more normal than life outside the camp. It’s great to see everyone’s faces again and just be there for the band and staff, especially after a fantastic summer.”

Despite spending 10 weeks together, Daley has missed her teammates ever since. “Every day. They are my friends, my family. We spent a lot of time together in the summer, but we have great communication within the team, and you miss that when you are away from them.”

Two faces not here, Scott and White, who retired after Euro 2022, are a “crushing loss,” Daley said. “These are two big characters, great footballers, but, frankly, the people are even better. If you could be surrounded by them every day you would feel empowered, you would feel supported and they are just fantastic people who will go on and achieve amazing results in whatever they end up doing.

“I wish them both great success, health and happiness, they deserve the world, so what they have done for the women’s game in England, and not only in England, but for the women’s game in general, it should be an honor for everyone to be a part of it. It’s definitely calmer without Jill.”