New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Working as a police officer is not just about tracking down and arresting criminals.

Serving in law enforcement is also caring for members of the community in very tangible, life-changing ways.

For the past six years, the Dallas, Texas, Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit has provided shoes to hundreds of children before the start of the school year through its “Share the Shoes” program, according to the group’s website.

This year they were at it again, providing sneakers for babies, toddlers and teenagers, thanks to donations from their corporate partner, Energy Transfer, and Sunoco LP, an energy asset company headquartered in Dallas.

Back to School by Numbers: Key Statistics for Students, Teachers and the School Year

“If a child needs shoes, the ‘Share a Shoe’ program allows an officer to lace up a new pair for the child to run and play with,” the Dallas Police Department states on its website.

“Both Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP are long-term committed to strengthening local communities,” Vicki Granado, vice president of communications for Energy Transfer, said in an emailed message to Fox News Digital.

Back to School Expenses: 5 Online Ways to Save on School Essentials

“Having the opportunity to work with the Dallas Police Department on this campaign specific to helping children in West Dallas shows how local involvement can positively impact the community,” she added.

The partnership is six years strong.

“Local involvement can have a positive impact on the community.”

It began in 2017, when police officers in a Northwest Dallas community noticed that children were not wearing proper footwear.

For kids, new shoes aren’t just fun.

They are extremely important for the health of their feet, not to mention their overall comfort as kids move around all day.

As children struggle with mental health, schools roll out new programs, but some parents are skeptical

“Children’s foot bones are very flexible because they are made of soft, spongy cartilage and do not fully ossify until 16-19 years of age,” Walkingclinicpodiatrist.com notes on their website.

The list of problems for children with ill-fitting shoes includes blisters, cuts and skin irritations, toenails, foot deformities and nerve damage.

Additionally, arthritis and joint pain can occur later in life, they note.

Energy Transfer says its donations help acknowledge the important work law enforcement does every day.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We hope to continue this campaign alongside DPD for years to come,” said Granado of Energy Transfer.

She also noted, “We are grateful for the selfless and often dangerous work our police officers do.”