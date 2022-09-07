New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dallas police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a student walking to school.

The student said the attack happened about five blocks from the KB Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted. The school is part of the Dallas Independent School District.

The school sent a letter to parents last week. Fox 4 News Dallas Report

“One of our students was approached by an unknown person about five blocks from campus and attacked while walking to school,” the principal said in the letter.

The letter described the assailant as “a stocky white older male with brown hair, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a blue flannel jacket at the time.”

Police would not confirm details of the alleged attack on the TV station but described the incident as “isolated” and said no one else was at risk. The investigation is active and considered “highly sensitive”.

The school is located in the heart of a residential neighborhood near Dallas Love Field Airport. Dozens of local children commute to school every day.

Dallas ISD told FOX 4 The police presence near the school has increased following what Dallas police described as an “alleged sexual assault report” by a boy on Aug. 31. The district encourages all students to move in pairs or groups.

“It’s absolutely alarming and it’s disturbing. Again, it’s important to be vigilant,” said Robin Harris with Dallas ISD. “Just to add an extra layer of security.”

The victim’s age has not been released by police or school officials.

The school teaches both primary and secondary students.