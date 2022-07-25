New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dallas police are investigating reports of shots fired at the airport Monday morning.

A short segment of police audio says officers are responding to an active shooter situation, but the shooter is “down.”

A passenger shared a photo on social media, tagging local news outlets, showing crowds outside Dallas Live Field airport due to a suspected shooter in the building.

“There are reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field Airport,” Dallas Police spokesman Juan Fernandez confirmed to Fox News Digital. “Dallas police are investigating and will update the media as information becomes available.”

Another video on social media showed passengers with their laptops and other electronics getting down on the floor near the cabin’s seating area.

This is a developing news. Check back for updates.