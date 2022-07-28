New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin on Thursday, adding the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

Turpin was named the United States Football League MVP this spring with the New Jersey Generals after the league completed its first regular season since 1985. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards and had the only kick return for a touchdown.

Turpin was one of the best kick returners in the country while at TCU. He returned one punt for a touchdown in each of his four seasons. Turpin averaged 28 yards on 71 kickoff returns with two touchdowns in his career.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones backlashes for using derogatory term for little people, apologizes for comment

While playing for the Generals, Turpin led the USFL with 540 receiving yards in 10 games, including a league-best 316 yards after the catch.

The speedy Turpin had eight receiving touchdowns as a freshman at TCU in 2015 and finished with 13 for his career. He averaged 12.1 yards per catch.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hails Mike McCarthy as ‘man to lead this team to Super Bowl’

Turpin played seven games for the Horned Frogs in 2018. Witnesses told police that Turpin dragged his girlfriend across the parking lot when she resisted and screamed to call 911.

After initially being suspended, Turpin was kicked off the team days later when an earlier assault charge against him in New Mexico surfaced. He was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and ordered to attend a substance abuse intervention program.

Cowboys’ final play in playoff loss leaves fans, Jerry Jones hailed: ‘Extremely disappointed’

The Cowboys released fullback Nick Ralston to make room on the training camp roster for Turpin.