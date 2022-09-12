type here...
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Needs Thumb Surgery, Jerry Jones Says
Sports

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Needs Thumb Surgery, Jerry Jones Says

By printveela editor

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have already lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3.

But as owner Jerry Jones said, their second loss was even more disappointing: losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next “several” weeks.

Prescott left the game with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter after spraining his thumb. At first he thought he had jammed his finger. Then, the seventh-year pro realized he couldn’t catch the ball. X-rays revealed Prescott suffered a fracture in the joint above his right big toe, Jones said late Sunday night from AT&T Stadium.

Prescott will have surgery Monday, the quarterback confirmed.

“This game reminds me that life, like life, can be very frustrating,” said Jones, who also described the disappointment as “terrifying.”

Jones was adamant that Prescott would return this season, with Prescott’s medical staff telling him the fracture was “cleaner than it could have been.”

“I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team,” Prescott said. “That hurts more than anything, especially after the start we put in there. I wanted to be able to react and not have that chance for several weeks.

Prescott completed 14-of-29 pass attempts for 134 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed twice for a total of 11 yards. Cooper finished the game 7-13 rushing for 64 yards. He is expected to play next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prescott said he will do everything he can to prepare Rush and teammates for that game and others he will miss. He’s disappointed — but considers the perspective of a quarterback in 2020 who lost his mother to cancer in college and his brother to suicide.

“It’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me,” Prescott said. “Another bump in the road.”

His colleagues say they are up to the challenge.

“You have two choices: you can run away from the storm or you can run straight into it,” says Dalton Schultz. “Everybody in this locker room, including me, is walking into that mother (expletive).”

