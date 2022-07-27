Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologizes for using ‘offensive’ word

OXNORD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement of apology Tuesday afternoon.

“Earlier today I made a suggestion that I understand was taken as offensive,” he said in a statement. “I apologize.”

Jones paid tribute to former Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when the Little People of America used the derogatory slur “created as a label used to refer to short people who are on public display for curiosity and sport,” the 65-year-old organization said in a 2015 article to “abolish the ‘m’ word.” LPA issues.”

Jones’ comments came amid a flurry of comments commemorating more than 10 former Cowboys players, coaches, employees and partners who died recently. Cowboys owner/general manager Lacewell recalled traveling to the state of Arkansas in June for a service celebrating his life.

“Stephen and I went to Jonesboro and were part of a lot of our staff, definitely our scouts, who went and presented a big memorial to Lace,” Jones said. “Lace held court here.”

Jones next used the slur to tell the short guy to “stand him up there with me and dress like Lace. To think Lace is still here to help watch practice with us. You know, we all need our credentials.

Jones gestures with his hand at the short man’s height while Merriam-Webster uses a term it labels “sometimes offensive” to describe a very short or unusually short person. Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries labels the word “taboo, offensive” before defining it as “an offensive term for a person who is very short due to the medical condition dwarfism”. Dictionary.com describes it as “old usage: insulting and offensive”.

“Whether the word’s intended use is to intimidate and demean or is used as a synonym for a minor, our collective experience shows that language has the power to cause lasting damage to one’s self-esteem and identity,” the Little People of America website says. “The Dwarf Society promised that they would prefer to be referred to by the name of Dwarves, Short People, Short People, or Dwarves.”

Lacewell served as the Cowboys’ director of scouting from 1991-2004 and continued to tour the organization for more than a decade afterward. The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in his first five years. Prior to working in the NFL, Lacewell enjoyed a college football coaching career serving as the defensive coordinator for Oklahoma and Tennessee, as well as the head football coach and athletics director at Arkansas State. Arkansas State won back-to-back championships under his leadership, earning Lacewell induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Lacewell died on May 17 at the age of 85. Jerry Jones and multiple Cowboys employees traveled to Jonesboro, Arkansas on June 17 for a celebration of his life at Arkansas State.

On Tuesday, with lengthy comments about his absence, Jones appeared intent on honoring him again.

“Here’s to Lace,” Jones concluded his tribute. “Indeed. I’m serious about it.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jory Epstein on Twitter @Jori Epstein.