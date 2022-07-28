New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Madam Webb,” the new Sony film starring Dakota Johnson and “Fifty Shades of Grey,” is underway. “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney. There have been many Spider-Man movies over the years, and many different actors have played prominent roles, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

The superhero film is about Madam Web, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. This movie is Sony’s first Movie with Marvel characters Have a female lead.

Thanks to Twitter, photos surfaced of Johnson standing next to a yellow taxi on the set of “Madam Webb” wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, a red leather jacket wrapped around her arms, blue jeans with a black belt and combat boots. .

The film is currently shooting in Boston, Massachusetts, and while the film’s stars have been slowly announced, it has not yet become public knowledge which roles they will play. But that hasn’t stopped comic fans from speculating about who will play it.

According to Marvel Comics, Madame Webb, whose real name is Cassandra Webb, is an elderly woman who has been blind for the rest of her life, suffers from myasthenia gravis and has strong mental abilities.

Sweeney gave a little insight into the process of preparing for the film. During an interview The Hollywood Reporter, She said that she took up fighting and movement training to prepare for the role. She also said “I like the personal struggles the character goes through”.

The film was directed by SJ Clarkson and written by Kerem Sanga, Matt Sazama and Burke Sharpless. In addition to Johnson and Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott and Mike Epps will also star in the film. This movie is going to release in 2023.