Dak Prescott leaves game as Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tom Brady arrives at AT&T Stadium with a 6-0 career record against the Dallas Cowboys.

He went 7-0 against “America’s Team”, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers besting the Cowboys, 19-3“Sunday Night Football.”

Perhaps both teams’ defenses had more dominant performances in a contest that featured 41 touchdown-less minutes and sub-40% third-down success rates on each side of the ball. There are flashes — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes, Buccaneers receiver Beautiful touchdown grab by Mike EvansA productive ground day for Tampa running back Leonard Fournette — but often filled with incompletions, turnovers and actual turnovers.

Those who waited all day for Sunday night were probably disappointed.

Can the Cowboys predict this flurry? Shallow receiver and offensive line rooms indicate yes. The Cowboys battled before and after left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) was sidelined in the first quarter, despite game-ending injuries to Tampa receiver Chris Godwin (shin splints) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow).

Then, to make matters worse for the home team, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left with 5:13 to play in the game for an evaluation of his right hand. The Cowboys became the only NFC East team to lose on Sunday — and, at least for a few minutes, their quarterback.

Here are three more things we learned from the competition:

1. Tom Brady Bounces Back: Few doubted the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s physical ability to play. Even at the age of 45, he has proven time and time again to be productive. But questions have arisen in recent months about Brady’s mental readiness for his 23rd season: Does a quarterback who retired for two months want to return? Is the seven-time Super Bowl champion ready to jalse with his teammates right after an 11-day absence from training camp? Despite injuries to Godwin and several offensive linemen, Brady has had tremendous success. His 18-of-27, 212-yard performance featured 48-yard bomb Veteran offseason addition Julio Jones to the right, and a 5-yard touchdown fell perfectly to Mike Evans. The Buccaneers’ offensive leader has been fine.

2. Micah Parsons Stress: Are we allowed to praise Brady’s poise and expose his rough moments? Either because of his defense, a highly capable opponent or Brady’s own mechanics, the Defensive Rookie of the Year ruined plays. With 8:05 left in the second quarter, Parsons spun inside left tackle Donovan Smith and grabbed Tom Brady’s ankle for his first sack. He circled outside and around the right edge on the next drive, the path varying but the destination the same: Brady’s sack. Parsons often talks about how the best players thrive in the biggest games. On national TV, he was consistently a force. It wasn’t enough.

3. Major Cowboys Holes: Even Jerry Jones has been vocal that the Cowboys are relying on $40 million/year Dak Prescott to elevate a shoddy offensive cast and suspect receiving corps. Prescott wasn’t even on a 14-29 night with touchdowns, an interception and a 47.2 passer rating. Do you think he might be hurt now? The Cowboys have major questions on offense. Jones may also have major questions for head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore if they can’t resolve them quickly.

