New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dak Prescott had fair warning before his first meeting with reporters of training camp that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy delivered his best line yet in California.

Something about quarterbacks winning Super Bowls is key.

Dallas is long overdue for the closest trip to the playoffs among the NFL’s storied franchises. That’s why the star QB got a heads-up from the public relations staff before stepping onto the podium.

Prescott knew what his coach was talking about.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think we’ve talked about that in a lot of conversations,” Prescott said. “Obviously the old adage, defense wins championships, is true. And when he says quarterbacks win the Super Bowl, he means they have to make big plays in big moments in games like that.”

For all the talk about the Cowboys not getting off the snap in time for the final play in a 23-17 home wild-card loss to San Francisco last January, Prescott ran long enough to set up. Final throw to the end zone.

It could be a bleak moment in a big game for Prescott. Maybe not. But it came after several other misfires early in the season for an offense that has gone from one of the best in the NFL to one of the most inconsistent of late.

McCarthy was asked two days into camp, where he hopes Prescott, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, can improve as he turns 29 and has a 1-3 postseason record in his seventh season as a starter since Week 1 of his first year.

Tom Brady reacts to Bill Russell’s death: ‘A very influential man’

The soundbite that got Twitter buzzing came halfway through the answer.

“It’s Dak Prescott’s offense and I think he’s taking ownership of it,” McCarthy said. “Because at the end of the day, defense wins championships, but the Super Bowl is won by the quarterback.”

McCarthy left little doubt that Prescott was capable of joining Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as Super Bowl-winning QBs in Dallas.

Prescott understands how quarterbacking legacies are defined in Dallas. He replaced perhaps the best Cowboys quarterback without winning a Super Bowl in Tony Romo, whose preseason injury created Prescott’s opportunity six years ago.

Tom Brady doesn’t think players will join Bucs because of him: ‘It’s never about one guy’

“The ones we have at the highest standard have Super Bowl rings,” Prescott said. “So, I’m trying to fill the shoes of those who came before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

The Cowboys haven’t even reached the NFC Championship Game since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls, the 1995 season. They had three NFC East titles with Prescott — but two losses in playoff openers at home, including the NFC’s top seed his rookie year.

Prescott said Cowboys mental health consultant Chad Boehling showed him clips of the quarterback’s postgame news conference after the loss to the 49ers, along with some of star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It could be the equivalent of hitting the reset button for Prescott.

“That feeling is an unpleasant feeling and when you think about it, you want to go to work,” Prescott said. “You want to do everything you can to make sure you don’t feel that way again.”

Women’s group slams Deshaun Watson ruling as ‘unacceptable, humiliating and dangerous’

Two weeks before camp, Prescott said he was in the best shape of his career. Two days into camp, tight end Dalton Schultz said Prescott’s throws have “too much horsepower.”

Prescott credits an offseason training program that focused on turning his body, using his legs and figuring out ways to increase power at different arm angles.

He’s more than a year removed from the gruesome ankle injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5 and enters the second year of a club-record $160 million, four-year deal.

McCarthy bases his opinion on quarterbacks and Super Bowls on statistics. He also has proof from a Super Bowl victory as a coach in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers was the MVP when the Packers won at home against the Cowboys. Since arriving in Dallas in 2020, McCarthy has said more than once that the offense needs to make the quarterback comfortable.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I look at the journey and how you prepare your team and the perspective of what your team should look like,” McCarthy said. “And I think he’s exactly what you’re looking for, because he’s always looking to improve in all areas.”

NOTES: WR James Washington, who was added as a free agent in the offseason with Amari Cooper, traded to Cleveland in a salary cap move, is expected to miss at least two months after breaking his right foot in practice Monday. The injury will force Dallas to add another free agent at receiver. … S Jayron Kearse missed practice briefly but returned. He said he tweaked his right knee when he landed awkwardly, but was never concerned about the injury.