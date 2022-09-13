New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly undergone successful surgery on a broken toe, and a possible timeline for his return has been mentioned.

NFL Network reported that Prescott could return for either the Cowboys’ Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at home or the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

That’s in line with initial reports that Prescott needed 6-8 weeks to recover.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating, but injuries happen. It’s out of control. It’s unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be with my team. That hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk.

Prescott initially thought he had jammed his toe, but X-rays said something completely different.

The injury came while throwing, when he hit Bucs linebacker Shaquille Barrett in the arm on a follow through.

Prescott would throw for just 134 yards with one interception and a 47.2 passer rating, some of the worst game stats of his career.

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will be under center for the Cowboys until at least Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said on the radio Monday that the team will explore all options at quarterback, but Dallas will again be the No. 1 quarterback this season. He is confident that 4 will be seen.

Jones is also optimistic about the Cowboys overall, despite losing their starting quarterback and needing only one career start under his belt.

“I think we’re going to get better as a football team, no question,” Jones said. “We believe in this team. They worked their tails off in minicamps and through training camp. Sure, the way we played wasn’t acceptable, but we have full confidence that this team is going to come together.”

Rush has one career start under his belt, starting in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of last season after Prescott was forced to sit for one game. He was 24-for-40 through the air and threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.