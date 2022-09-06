type here...
Daily Sports Smile: Viral Couple Dances Through 2022 NFL Season With Choreography

By printveela editor

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are starting to change color. The temperature started to drop. And the familiar melodies of NFL theme songs fill the air.

Cast N’ Meyer, a dance duo made up of Austin and Marideth Telenco, knew the sounds well and decided Compilation of dances to each network’s NFL theme song.

The duo has danced for Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network with stomps, arm swings, and even a Heisman pose synchronized with horns and drums that will get every football fan hyped for the fall. Not only are they in sync with the music, but the telecos are also very much in sync with each other. And Austin wore a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt to top it all off.

The couple, who married last year, met when they were booked for a Halloween gig at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey in 2019. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they had never danced or worked together, but as the entertainment industry shut down, they moved from New York to Marideth’s family home in North Carolina. When they realized that their traditional dance career was not going to start soon, they decided to join the creative forces and have some fun on TikTok.

“We get up, we listen to the music, and we choreograph it to what it feels like, what looks best in our bodies,” Austin says. Charlotte Observer about their creative process.

“The thing that resonates most with people is when what you’re seeing looks like what you’re hearing,” says Marideth.

And many were surprised by how well the motion matched the familiar tunes. Since the video was posted in mid-August, it has been viewed over 5 million times on TikTok and an additional 600,000 times on Instagram.

Several NFL teams chimed in in the comments section, with the Seattle Seahawks posting that it was “incredible” and the Denver Broncos posting that “it just feels right,” while the New York Jets delivered “a masterpiece.” CBS posted a smiley face emoji with hearts to show their appreciation, and Fox said, “Vibes – unmatched.”

It also received an official co-sign from the NFL, with the league’s TikTok account commenting, “It’s a yes from me.”

