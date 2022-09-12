type here...
Daily Sports Smile: USWNT midfielder Crystal Dunn returns to action after giving birth to first child

Portland Thorns FC midfielder Crystal Dunn She made the NWSL come back Friday night Dunn returned to action after giving birth to her son Marcel less than four months ago.

“It’s been a long journey. I’ve never been out this long,” Dunn said after a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride. “Honestly, it’s about being patient and trusting the journey and being grateful for the birth of a happy, healthy journey.”

Dunn Received a roar After entering the match, came off the bench in the 86th minute and was replaced by Sophia Smith.

Ahead of her first 2022 NWSL appearance, Dunn spent time with the United States women’s national soccer team ahead of friendly matches against Nigeria.

Thorns lost her presence on the field. In 2021, Dunn appeared in 15 games, including Three starts in the Challenge Cup. Thorne defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC in penalty kicks to capture the Challenge Cup championship.

Thorns head coach Ryan Wilkinson Happy to have Dunn back in the lineup. She mentioned how the team is helping her come back.

“Every woman who has a child has a different journey,” Wilkinson told reporters. “It’s just about making sure we’re doing the right thing by Crystal and we’re taking care of her.”

Dunn shared her pregnancy journey on her social media platforms. She added a Heartfelt Instagram post With the caption, “Gameday looks a little different.”

Marcel attends to see his mother in action. The world champion celebrated with him in a special moment when the two shared kisses.

“It’s a big step,” Dunn said. “I want to continue to encourage and help the team win the (NWSL) Shield this year and compete in the championship. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

The Thorns return to action Sept. 18 against the Kansas City Current. Currently Portland leads the NWSL standings with 31 points.



