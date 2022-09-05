Daily Sports Smile: UNC coach Mack Brown does his best ‘Ted Lasso’ impression with locker room dance

Who did “Ted Lasso” better? Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ original series, or University of North Carolina football coach Mack Brown?

Brown’s moves came after North Carolina’s 63-61 win over Appalachian State, and it’s very similar. Movements by Coach Lasso.

Brown, two stints into his 14th season at North Carolina, opened a hole for players to step down after his team’s thrilling victory. In the season opener, the Tar Heels parlayed their 20-point, fourth-quarter lead into a narrow victory.

Sudeikis performed his choreography in the pilot episode in late 2020 after the fictional lasso took Wichita State football to the national championship. The actor performed similar moves during his tenure on “Saturday Night Live.”

Tar Heels players cheered and recorded as Brown, 71, celebrated North Carolina’s highest scoring game in school history.

It wasn’t the first time Brown broke things off at a celebratory locker-room dance.

After UNC defeated rival NC State in 2019 – Brown’s first year back in Chapel Hill after 15 seasons at the University of Texas – College Football Hall of Fame inductee Some moves have been made.