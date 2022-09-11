DAILY SPORTS SMILE: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin gifts Air Force 1s to players ahead of season opener.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cincinnati in style to take on the AFC North-rival Bengals for Sunday’s season opener.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gifted his players with new black Air Force 1s — one of Nike’s most popular brands.

“Bro gave us all black air forces,” a voice said in a video posted to running back Naji Harris on social media and later shared by the Steelers’ team account. Video Showcased new sneakers With laughter in the background and Tomlin walking with a smile on his face.

There are famous Nike shoes It became a viral sensation Over the past few years. Many internet memes feature black Air Force 1s, sneakers meant to garner a menacing presence by their wearers.

Pittsburgh too Tomlin posted the photo Wearing shoes when arriving at the airport.

The Steelers confirmed that Tomlin was the one who gave the team their new shoes, but did not elaborate further.

The kick came from NBA star LeBron James’ kick.

“Coach Tomlin is excited for it,” the Los Angeles Lakers forward said He wrote on Twitter With an array of laughing emojis.

Sunday is the first of two matchups for the Steelers and Super Bowl runner-up Bengals in the 2022 regular season.

Tomlin, who has been the team’s head coach for more than a decade, is familiar with the rivalry. While the Bengals defend their AFC postseason title, the Steelers continue to rebuild without franchise star Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s important that I give you the answers to the test,” Tomlin told his team before minicamp. “For me, that’s just good leadership. I’m not going to change my expectations and show you where the bright lines are because we’re going into a different part of football.”

The Bengals represent a tough test for the Steelers. Last season, Cincinnati won both meetings and outscored Pittsburgh by 45 combined points. But Tomlin has never had a losing season in his 16 years at the helm.

If the black Air Force 1s are any indication, he doesn’t expect to lose the upcoming season — at least not without a fight.

“We all have a little bit of a responsibility to make sure that we elevate this floor that we walk around here every day.” Tomlin told the team. “There’s nothing mystical about what we do. If you’re trying to be great, you need to be involved.”