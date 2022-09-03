Daily Sports Smile: MLB Pitcher and Wife Create Limited Edition Wine to Benefit Neurological Nonprofit

An MLB couple is sharing a glass of wine and raising awareness of a rare neurological disease.

Monica Gonzales — wife of Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales — lost her mother, Linda Zender, in February 2021 to multiple systems atrophy (MSA). The couple is now working with Noviello Vineyards in Chelan, Washington to create a varietal blend wine. The collaboration will support Defeat MSA, an organization that provides research and support for those battling the disease.

“It made perfect sense to do something to honor my mom and then send the proceeds to her cause. It really felt like an organic partnership and it just unfolded beautifully from there,” Gonzales told USA TODAY Sports+. “We’re very excited and can’t wait to get the ideas out.”

Gonzales said Noviello’s owners, Fred and Ana Stern, are longtime family friends and were especially close to Linda during her battle with MSA. Gonzales said her mother had always been “really interested in wine” and the partnership was born shortly after Linda’s death.

The limited-edition wine bears the name “Grace,” which is also the name of Gonzales’ 1-year-old daughter. Monica said she chose the name to remember Linda’s kindness during her battle with the disease.

MSA is a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain and the systems that control daily bodily functions. According to the Defeat MSA website.

“This disease is so debilitating,” Gonzales said, “and my mom had so much grace while fighting. She showed us how to be graceful in those challenges, but also reminded us to navigate life’s ups and downs with gratitude. The word (grace) is a big part of our family. It’s done.”

Linda died while Gonzales was pregnant with her mother’s name.

“So when we found out I had a daughter, unfortunately, I lost my mom while I was pregnant … we knew we were going to name our daughter Grace Linda.”

The label on Gonzales’ wine features the name in script writing that connects to an angel’s wing as another tribute to Linda. In the background is Marco’s jersey number number 7. And seven barrels of “Grace G7” limited-edition wine were produced.

Wine isn’t the first example of a couple working to raise funds for Otami MSA. In 2021, Monica and Marco teamed up with Seattle’s Blazing Bagels For a custom sandwich – A percentage of the revenue is donated to the organization.

“I think the passion we have behind this project will be helpful,” Gonzales said.

The wine is a five-varietal blend of 50% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot, 20% Cab Franc, 10% Petit Verdot and 5% Malbec, with juices sourced from Cougar Crest Winery in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley.

Grace G7 is ready Goes on sale on September 7 Beat MSA with a cent from every bottle purchased.