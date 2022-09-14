type here...
Daily Sports Smile: Micah Parsons plays rock, paper, scissors with fans

Micah Parsons lost as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squashed the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. But Tom Brady’s loss to the Bucks wasn’t the Pro Bowl linebacker’s only loss of the night.

Parson engaged in multiple games of rock, paper, scissors with fans. The The NFL posted the interaction on its official Twitter account On Sunday, the Pro Bowl linebacker was shown walking up to fans seeking his attention. He proceeded to pump his fist into his hand and challenge a young fan to a game. Both choose scissors. In the second round, the children’s paper defeated Parsons Rock.

“I took two Ls in one night smh!” Parsons wrote on TwitterRe-sharing the video to his account.

More:The best and worst debuts from NFL opening week

Feedback:Dak Prescott's injury is the final straw for the Cowboys' playoff hopes. Yes, already.

'Now what?':Five keys to Dallas Cowboys contending for NFL playoffs without Dak Prescott

The defensive star walked the line playing a few more games with the kids before taking a selfie with the group.

He also had a response to Cowboys fans who wanted him to feel even more upset that he started the season with a loss.

“They will never understand!” Parsons replied To a fan who supported the NFL after someone questioned why they would post something like that about a player who just lost. “I saw about 20 kids wearing 11 jerseys! If I could take 2 minutes of my life to inspire 1-3 of them to be better or greater!! I would! Life, faith and hope are bigger. than the game!!”

Parsons sacked Tom Brady twice on Sunday, Making him the fastest player in NFL history to rack up 15 sacks – Doing so in 17 games.



