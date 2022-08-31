Daily Sports Smile: Artist hilariously shares Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal with 49ers

It doesn’t look like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded anytime soon. He reportedly agreed to a restructured, one-year deal to stay with the Bay Area team this week — meaning artist Rita Carvalho has a lot of work ahead of her.

Carvalho, a 25-year-old artist living in Portugal, began drawing a picture of Garoppolo every day 200 days ago. She weaves topical pop culture references into her illustrations and She posted them on her Twitter account. Her Twitter bio states that she was “drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded.”

So with the news that Garoppolo will stay with the Niners, what does that mean for the future of her unique designs? Look no further than Carvalho’s latest post.

“I think people are expecting a reaction on whether I should continue to draw Jimmy,” Carvalho told USA TODAY Sports+. “So today’s drawing is my way of saying that the Jimmy G series isn’t over yet and that I’ll continue to draw him every day until it makes sense to me.”

The artist’s latest take on Garoppolo as Jordan Belfort from the controversial tycoon’s dramatic biopic “The Wolf of Wall Street” — specifically the scene where Belfort’s Leonardo DiCaprio announces he’s not (expletive) leaving his company. .

“It’s an iconic scene and it represents Jimmy staying and at the same time I’m saying I’ll continue to draw daily,” she says.

Carvalho became interested in the 49ers thanks to her boyfriend, who suggested she draft Garoppolo when trade rumors surrounding the quarterback were at a fever pitch. Carvalho posted this illustration to the 49ers subreddit. The positive reception — and Garoppolo’s subsequent lack of movement — motivated her to keep going every day until Garoppolo was traded.

“It was just a random fun idea that led to this whole series,” Carvalho said.

Garoppolo is set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million, while the former second-round pick could earn up to $16 million with incentives.

With the 49ers abandoning efforts to trade Garoppolo — at least for now — the show goes on for Carvalho.