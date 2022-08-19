New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FOX Business host Dagen McDowell argues for the firing of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on “The Five.”

Dagen McDowell: “We”? No, it’s you. “I” was confused. Because the “I” put the kids in it held the kids back from learning their whole lives outside the school For a year and a half, more than that.

CDC investigating ‘fast-moving’ E. coli that infected nearly 30 people in Michigan and Ohio

How do you call parents of children who kill themselves or attempt suicide because they are locked away from their friends? How about an apology to all the fired people, teachers and firefighters across the country Health care workers, because they didn’t get the vaccine, which protects you from getting seriously ill again. It doesn’t save anyone else. These people should be fired. They should burn down the entire CDC and start over.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full clip below: