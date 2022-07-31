Dad said he was sorry. So what’s next for reconciliation?

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing details

The Pope’s visit to Canada and the apology for the role of many church members in the Canadian boarding school system sparked a heated discussion about the extent of this apology, its impact on indigenous peoples and the question: what should be the next priority in Truth and reconciliation? commission 94 calls to action?

The apology from the Pope was called by 58 TRC. But many felt that what was said this week was not far enough, and one such person is Murray Sinclair, former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In a conversation between Sinclair and his son Nigaan Sinclair, guest host of the CBC Radio special Housethe former judge and senator said the apology did not go far enough in recognizing the church’s role in boarding schools, including “the fact that it professed its faith and its doctrines in a way that undermined the very existence of indigenous peoples.”

As part of a special on CBC Radio’s The House, guest host Niigaan Sinclair spoke with his father, former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairman Murray Sinclair (pictured), about the Pope’s visit to Canada. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

“The Pope’s apologies, as good as they were – and I want to admit that they made a big difference… But what the Pope’s apology didn’t take into account was that the church itself probably didn’t live up to its own doctrines of respect, kindness and love when it came to before it supported the treatment and encouraged the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, not only here in Canada, but all over the world,” said Murray Sinclair.

LISTEN | Find out what Murray Sinclair, former TRC chairman, thinks of the Pope’s apology:

CBC News: Home14:47Did the Pope’s apology go far enough? Opening the special edition of The House, guest host Niigaan Sinclair chats with his father, Murray Sinclair, about what the former Judge, Senator and TRC Chairman thinks of the Pope’s visit to Canada this week.

Pope Francis said this week that he is apologizing for the “evil done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples.”

On his flight out of Canada on Saturday, the Pope declared that what was happening in boarding schools qualifies as genocide.

The TRC’s final report calls what happened a “cultural genocide”, although some argue that the discovery of unmarked graves in boarding schools means that it falls outside the scope of the term.

Murray Sinclair said the week was a big moment for reconciliation because of the attention it garnered from the wider Canadian public.

Many calls to action remain

The Pope’s call for an apology is just one of 94 calls to action issued by the TRC in 2015. So far this week, according to Eva Jewell, director of research at the Yellowhead Indigenous Institute, only 11 appeals have been completed. Headed the Research and Education Center at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Jewell said that instead of just educating Canadians, more attention needs to be paid to calls for action to address the inequalities faced by Indigenous peoples in Canada on issues such as child welfare, language and culture, education, health and justice. .

“These are areas where significant movement is needed to impact the quality of life of Indigenous peoples and bring us to equality with Canadians, which I think is the bare minimum for reconciliation.”

Perry Bellegarde, AFN national leader, speaks at a press conference on the introduction of Bill C-92, legislation affecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, while the Métis National Council Clément Chartier (right) observes in Ottawa in February 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Children’s well-being

Of the child protection issue that makes up the first five calls to action, Raven Sinclair, a professor at the University of Regina and herself a survivor of the Sixties sensation, said: House she is optimistic about the progress made.

She said that despite the entrenched nature of the child protection system, the combination of funding and Bill C-92which was passed in 2019 and gave First Nations jurisdiction over child and family services, will allow them to do “amazing things”.

“Those in power really need to understand that we know what we are doing, we know how to do it,” she said.

Justice

John Borrows, chair of the Loveland Chair of Indigenous Law at the University of Toronto, said that executing the 18 justice-related calls to action was not easy.

He noted two divisions: over-representation of indigenous peoples in the justice system, and disregard for the principles of indigenous justice.

He said that a multifaceted approach was needed to address the problems, but indigenous justice systems themselves also required attention.

“If we do not revive the justice systems and the rights of indigenous peoples, then it will not be possible to include these issues in the wider system,” he said.

healthcare

Healthcare is also a major focus of the TRC’s calls to action and Norma Rabbitskin said House about the importance of Appeal 22, which promotes respect for local treatments.

For Rabbitskin, a nurse, the value of the call was evident in the calm and gentleness that tradition brought to the birth of her grandson earlier this year — the first traditional First Nations birth in decades, which took place in the Sturgeon Lake First Nations tribe located north of Prince Albert, Sask.

“What was really liberating was the opportunity to bring our medicines, our singing, our welcome pipe ceremony, and also to light this fire to guide a little spirit towards our Mother Earth,” she said.

“Kindness and respect are essential to moving forward,” says Sinclair.

Murray Sinclair said that it is important for Canadians to be part of the process to address calls to action in child protection, education, justice, health and more.

“People who were not alive at the time cannot be held accountable because something happened long before they arrived here,” he said. “They may not be responsible for the past, but they certainly are responsible for the future.”

Pope Francis wears a headdress given to him by Wilton Littlechild, Honorary Chief of the Indigenous Weasels, following the pontiff’s apology to Indigenous peoples on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Masquatsis, Alta. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

He also referred to the moment, much discussed this week, when Wilton Littlechild, honorary chief of the Ermine Indian Nation, presented the pontiff with a headdress.

Some of Manitoba’s indigenous peoples criticized the decision. But Murray Sinclair claimed it was a symbol of the type of outreach he needed most, calling it “an act of incredible kindness, mercy, love and respect.”

The gesture was a sign that “it’s time to start treating each other differently,” he said.

“And we should treat each other with more kindness and respect than in the past.”

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national Indian Boarding School Crisis Line was established to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.