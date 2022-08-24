DACA recipients are given more protections thanks to the new federal rule, as the policy is enshrined in law

A decade-old policy protecting immigrants brought to the United States was strengthened Wednesday, when the federal government codified it into regulatory law.

Department of Homeland Security formally Register A rule related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, which protects children of immigrants brought as minors from deportation and allows them to work legally in the US.

The move was widely seen as a legal maneuver to help protect the policy, which was created 10 years ago this month, as it came under attack in federal court.

To strengthen its legal position, federal officials rescinded the original memo that created DACA a decade ago and replaced it with a registered federal regulation, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told USA Today in an interview.

“We continue to believe in the legitimacy of the program and we believe we are now on a much stronger footing,” he said.

In a statement, President Biden praised the new rule and called on Congress to create a more permanent solution for DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers.

“Dreamers are part of the fabric of this nation,” the statement said. “Many serve bravely in our military. They just knew America as their home.”

The new rule was formally registered in the government’s Code of Regulations on Wednesday, but will not take effect until the end of October.

Memorkas said that unlike the memo that kept DACA in place for a decade, the new rule went through a lengthy process that included more than 16,000 public comments. Many of DACA’s original criteria, such as coming to the United States before age 15 and having no criminal record, remain in place.

Last year, a lawsuit filed by Republican-led states prompted a federal judge in Texas to strike down DACA as illegal and order a freeze on all new applicants while the policy’s merits are determined in court. The decision, which was appealed, placed more than 80,000 first-time DACA applicants in a holding pattern. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is expected to rule on the policy this year.

“The goal is to survive legal challenges facing the program in the 5th Circuit, which could rule at any time and ultimately at the Supreme Court,” said Julia Gallat of the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based think tank. “Whether codifying the program in regulation will be sufficient to satisfy those courts’ concerns about the program’s legality remains to be seen.”

President Barack Obama launched DACA in 2012 as a way to protect immigrants who were brought to the US as children. Recipients are protected from deportation, are allowed to work in the US and are able to obtain a driver’s license, among other benefits. Currently, there are more than 600,000 DACA recipients, who must reapply for status every two years.

The policy was designed as a temporary relief measure until Congress passed more meaningful immigration reform, after lawmakers failed for more than a decade to pass a bill known as the DREAM Act.

Immigrant advocates point to DACA as the most sweeping immigration reform since Ronald Reagan’s 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act granted amnesty to nearly 3 million undocumented immigrants.

DACA recipients represent a wide swath of the workforce, from workers and college students to journalists, lawyers, and entrepreneurs. The DACA-eligible population earned $23.4 billion in 2017, up from about $19.9 billion in 2015. A recent report. More than 93% of DACA-eligible individuals were actively employed in 2017.

“They grew up here, they built their lives here and they contributed to the well-being of this country,” Mayorkas said. We are committed to doing everything we can to preserve and strengthen DACA.

But critics of DACA decry the policy as an incentive for more immigrants to enter the United States without permission. Former President Donald Trump rescinded the policy, which was later reinstated after the US Supreme Court intervened.

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.