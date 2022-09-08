New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Huge contracts for college football coaches continue.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney became the latest coach to cash in, signing a 10-year extension Thursday worth a reported $11.5 million annually. The deal makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban. According to Sports Illustrated.

The contract runs through the 2031 season and will outlive that contract Georgia’s head coach is Kirby Smart Signed in July.

“I appreciate President Clements’ support from the Board of Trustees to ensure that we can continue to build on a solid foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership have been key drivers for our university,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. . “The impact of Coach Swinney and his family on our community and department cannot be underestimated, and his success and consistency nationally is truly extraordinary.”

Swinney took over Clemson’s head coach in the 2008 season and won two national championships and seven ACC titles. His 151 career wins were the third-most in any coach’s first 15 seasons, and Swinney led Clemson to eleven consecutive 10-win campaigns.

“It is hard for me to believe that I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I will be forever grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing talented young men at Clemson.” Swinney said. “This contract is representative of what we’ve built here collectively and the success we’ve had academically and athletically.

“This is a reflection of the commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our university leadership. I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, but what remains most rewarding is the relationships formed in this program and the ability to positively impact those around us. “

Clemson opened the 2022 season with a 41-10 win over unranked Georgia Tech. Even with the win, Clemson fell in the Associated Press top 25, to No. 1 in the nation. Headed into Week 2 as the No. 5 ranked team.

Clemson welcomes Furman to Death Valley on Saturday.