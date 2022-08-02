Cyber ​​attack crashes website of Taiwan President’s Office

The Taiwan President’s office’s official website was hit by a foreign cyberattack on Tuesday ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the office said in a statement.

The site was attacked around 5:00 pm, hours before Ms. Pelosi’s landing, according to the statement. The site’s traffic increased 200 times compared to a typical day, causing the site to be unable to display any content for 20 minutes.

According to the statement, it resumed normal operation after the problems were fixed.

Historically, Taiwanese websites, especially those of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, have been attacked by Chinese hackers at critical times such as elections and crises. While it’s unclear if the shutdowns were related to Ms. Pelosi’s trip, analysts warn that the cyberattacks could accompany other attempts by China to express its displeasure with the visit.