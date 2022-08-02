type here...
TOP STORIES Cyber ​​attack crashes website of Taiwan President's Office
Cyber ​​attack crashes website of Taiwan President’s Office

By printveela editor

The Taiwan President’s office’s official website was hit by a foreign cyberattack on Tuesday ahead of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the office said in a statement.

The site was attacked around 5:00 pm, hours before Ms. Pelosi’s landing, according to the statement. The site’s traffic increased 200 times compared to a typical day, causing the site to be unable to display any content for 20 minutes.

According to the statement, it resumed normal operation after the problems were fixed.

Historically, Taiwanese websites, especially those of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, have been attacked by Chinese hackers at critical times such as elections and crises. While it’s unclear if the shutdowns were related to Ms. Pelosi’s trip, analysts warn that the cyberattacks could accompany other attempts by China to express its displeasure with the visit.

Late Tuesday evening, the Taiwan government’s main website was also down, though it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage.

A spokesman for the office of the president said he would continue to strengthen monitoring and ensure the security and stability of essential infrastructure in the face of “ongoing comprehensive information operations by foreign forces.”

