New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher may or may not have self-inflicted out of frustration.

Jack Plesak was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a fifth metacarpal injury, otherwise known as the “boxer’s fracture.”

A boxer’s fracture occurs when an object is hit at high speed, which is exactly what he did in his last start.

After allowing a home run to Seattle’s Jake Lamb, Plesak hit the mound in frustration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While it’s unclear if that exactly caused the injury, the Guardians believe it did, according to The Athletic.

Plesak is no stranger to freak injuries. In 2021, he broke his thumb while “aggressively taking off his undershirt”.

The right-handed pitcher also missed time in 2020 after being suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols and lying about it during the pandemic-shortened season.

Yankees pitcher goes on injured list after ‘freak accident’

Plesak was in the starting lineup Friday night, but was scratched in his place by Cody Morris, who will make his MLB debut.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Plesak has a 4.39 ERA, the second-highest mark of his career, behind last year’s 4.67. His 1.31 WHIP is also a career-worst.