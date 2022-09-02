closer
Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher may or may not have self-inflicted out of frustration.

Jack Plesak was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a fifth metacarpal injury, otherwise known as the “boxer’s fracture.”

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle.

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle.
(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

A boxer’s fracture occurs when an object is hit at high speed, which is exactly what he did in his last start.

After allowing a home run to Seattle’s Jake Lamb, Plesak hit the mound in frustration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While it’s unclear if that exactly caused the injury, the Guardians believe it did, according to The Athletic.

Plesak is no stranger to freak injuries. In 2021, he broke his thumb while “aggressively taking off his undershirt”.

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 27, 2022 in Seattle.

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 27, 2022 in Seattle.
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The right-handed pitcher also missed time in 2020 after being suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols and lying about it during the pandemic-shortened season.

Yankees pitcher goes on injured list after ‘freak accident’

Plesak was in the starting lineup Friday night, but was scratched in his place by Cody Morris, who will make his MLB debut.

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians reacts to a solo home run by Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at T-Mobile Park, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle.

Zack Plesak of the Cleveland Guardians reacts to a solo home run by Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at T-Mobile Park, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle.
(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Plesak has a 4.39 ERA, the second-highest mark of his career, behind last year’s 4.67. His 1.31 WHIP is also a career-worst.