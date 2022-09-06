New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Colby Ryan, the only surviving son of murder suspect Lori Vallo, has been charged in Arizona with sexual assault after the victim accused the 26-year-old of raping her. He was released on $10,000 bail.

Arizona authorities filed two counts of sexual assault against Ryan after his wife forced him to have sex after she repeatedly said no, court documents show.

He was released on bail Tuesday after appearing in preliminary court in Maricopa County.

His wife initially filed a complaint two days after the attack. According to police reports, the married couple had been “separated” and had been living in separate areas for about a month when the alleged attack took place.

Ryan and his wife were watching TV when they began a “consensual romantic liaison” when Ryan’s wife decided she didn’t want to continue. She said, “Stop,” “That’s not a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” but Ryan allegedly continued, according to police.

Ryan’s wife then locked herself in her bedroom while Ryan slept on the couch for the rest of the evening. The next morning, Ryan’s wife apparently recorded a conversation between herself and Ryan in which her husband “admitted to ‘raping’ the victim, continuing sexual intercourse until he ejaculated after she told him to stop,” the police report states. .

The recording and the victim’s shorts have been submitted as evidence in the case.

Ryan recently made headlines after appearing in a Netflix trailer for an upcoming documentary series about his mother, who is accused of collecting Social Security benefits on behalf of her two young children after they died in 2019.

“Are you sorry for me, or for my siblings?” In the trailer for the upcoming series “Sins of Our Mother,” Ryan can be heard talking to his mother on the phone. “I didn’t think you’d do something like that.”

The so-called “cult mom” and her husband were charged in late May 2021 with conspiracy to commit fraud, first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder. The deaths of Vallo’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallo, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, and Debell’s ex-wife, Tammy Debell, 49, Officials announced At that time

The pair are at the center of a muddled trial involving a strange apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murder.

The children had been missing for several months — after police said the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then moved to Hawaii — before their bodies were buried on DeBelle’s property. Rural Idaho .

“My mother has spent her entire life protecting us children,” Ryan says in the trailer.

Others who know Valo, featured in the trailer, say she changed after meeting DeBelle, who has written dozens of faith-based books.

The Sky Borgman-directed series “Addicted in Plain Sight” and “Girl in the Picture” will be released on September 14.