According to the National Weather Service, a meteor is likely behind the loud noise residents heard across northern Utah on Saturday.

Residents reported hearing — and feeling — the boom at 8:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. Meteors sometimes create sound waves as they speed through the atmosphere.

The NWS says its lightning mapper captured the number of paths the meteorite fragments took.

“Strengthening the meteor theory for this morning’s boom in Utah, the two red pixels shown over Davis and Morgan counties are from the GOES-17 lightning mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity from satellite or radar. Possibly a meteor trail/flash,” NWS Salt Lake City wrote on Twitter.

The meteor strike occurred during the Perseid meteor shower, which lasted throughout Friday and Saturday.

The annual Perseid shower occurs as Earth travels through the remnants of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Most debris is pea-sized and burns quickly, but some larger debris makes it deep into the atmosphere.