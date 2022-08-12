New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Chicago Cubs took home their second MLB win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night, 4-2, in a Field of Dreams game.

Before the start of the game, MLB paid tribute to the image that bears the name of the game. Former Reds Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., walked out of the cornfield and recited the famous lines from the film’s final scene, and were surrounded in the outfield by scores of children and adults.

Then, the teams, with a couple of their giants like Ferguson Jenkins and Johnny Bench, took the field through the corn.

After Jesse James Decker sang the national anthem, it was time to play ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After getting two quick outs off Reds starter Nick Lodo, ​​he allowed four-straight Cubs to reach base. He hit Patrick Wisdom with a pitch and Seiya Suzuki’s double led him all the way from first. Nico Horner singled him in, then he scored on Ian Happ’s double. The Reds were in a 3-0 hole they couldn’t get out of.

The Reds threatened in the second inning, putting their first two runners on, but Drew Smiley struck out the side. Nick Madrigal added an RBI single for the Cubs in the fourth.

Cincinnati couldn’t get any offense going until the seventh inning. They took advantage by getting their first two batters to reach base. Matt Reynolds doubled to the right-center field wall that scored two runners, cutting the Cubs’ lead in half. However, Nick Senzel grounded out, Kyle Farmer flied out and Joey Votto ended the threat.

MLB at the Field of Dreams: Everything to know about the 2022 game between the Cubs and the Reds

Smiley tossed five scoreless innings and struck out nine batters. Brandon Hughes and Rowan Vick pitched three impressive innings of relief, with Vick recording the save. They also struck out a combined five batters.

Lodolo allowed four Cubs runs, followed by 4.1 scoreless frames out of the Reds bullpen.

Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the third inning and was in pain. He was tagged out between second and third, which gave him time to recover from the injury and rest — he stayed in the game. Madrigal led the way with three hits.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both teams will have Friday off before continuing the three-game set in Cincinnati on Saturday night.