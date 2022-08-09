NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds revealed their uniforms for the MLB at Field of Dreams game which is set to take place later this week.

Both teams will wear classic uniforms for the game on Thursday night. The uniforms are inspired by what both franchises wore in the early 1900s.

The Cubs will wear a white jersey with a red “C” over the left breast with a blue bear logo in the middle of the letter. Their hats and batting helmets will primarily be blue with a white bear as the logo.

The Reds will wear a white jersey with blue pinstripes. The team will have a red “C” over their left breast as well as the word Reds in the middle. The team will have a red “C” logo on their hats and batting helmets.

The two National League Central division rivals will battle it out where the movie “Field of Dreams” took place, in Dyersville, Iowa. First pitch is set for 7 pm ET and will be seen on FOX.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will both be mic’d up during the game and be able to talk to FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz during the game.

Last season, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played the first game. The White Sox defeated the Yankees, 9-8, in a thriller which saw six runs scored between both teams in the ninth inning.

Minor league baseball will also be in Iowa for their own game at the Field of Dreams stadium. The Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Minnesota Twins’ High-A affiliate, will face off against the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Kansas City Royals’ High-A affiliate. The River Bandits will be known as the Davenport Blue Sox and the Kernels will be known as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies.

The team names were used in the early 1900s.