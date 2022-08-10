Cuba’s worst-ever fire at oil depot under control after burning for 5 days, officials say

Matanzas, Cuba Fire officials on Tuesday battled what they described as the deadliest fire in Cuba’s history after more than five days destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island’s main fuel storage facilities and caused widespread blackouts.

Reuters witnesses reported that the flames that engulfed the four-tank section of the Matanzas supertanker port had died, and thick black smoke from the area had receded and was now mostly gray.

Mexican and Cuban firefighters work to put out a fire at a fuel depot that was sparked by lightning.

A fuel storage tank was struck by lightning on Friday evening. The fire spread to a second on Sunday and engulfed four tank areas on Monday, with massive explosions and despite the efforts of local fire brigades supported by more than 100 Mexican and Venezuelan reinforcements.

“The situation is going to be more difficult. If that oil is fed to thermoelectric plants, we’re going to have an impact on the whole world, it’s electricity and it affects everything,” he said.

A man fishes as smoke billows from a fire at a fuel depot in Matanzas, Cuba, on August 9, 2022.

A communist-run country, under heavy US sanctions, is all but bankrupt. Frequent blackouts and shortages of gasoline and other commodities had already created a tense situation with scattered local protests. Last summer’s historic unrest In July.

On Tuesday, more helicopters joined the effort to put out the fire, along with two fireboats sent by Mexico with firefighting equipment.

“Due to the situation we cannot yet enter the impact zone. There is burning and we cannot risk our lives at this time,” Perez said around noon.

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, on August 9.

Firefighters entered the area for the first time later in the day and sprayed foam and water on the still smoldering wreckage.

“Today we managed to bring the fire under control,” Interior Ministry transport chief Rolando Vecino said on state television from the scene.

Officials did not say how much fuel was lost in the fire, which consumed all four tanks. Officials said none of the oil contaminated nearby Matanzas Bay. Still, he warned residents far from Havana to wear face masks and avoid acid rain from the huge plumes of smoke from the fires.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a massive fire at a fuel depot in Matanzas, Cuba, on August 8.

One firefighter was killed and 14 were missing when a second tank exploded on Saturday, officials said Tuesday, correcting an earlier estimate of 16 missing. The condition of five others is critical.

Mario Sabines, the governor of Matanzas province, about 60 miles (130 km) from Havana, mocked the flames as they spread from tank to tank like an “Olympic torch” and turned each one into a “caldron.”