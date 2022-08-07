New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An unidentified person was killed and 121 injured, including five seriously, in a fire at an oil storage facility in Cuba caused by lightning, Cuban officials said Saturday.

The Matanzas supertanker base in the Cuban city of Matanzas exploded and caught fire during Friday night’s storm. Officials said 17 firemen were missing due to the fire.

About 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrok neighborhood closest to the fire.

Cuban officials said they had sought help from international experts from “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cosio said the US had offered technical assistance to put out the fire. He wrote on Twitter that the offer “is in the hands of experts for proper coordination.”

President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of aid. A support flight from Mexico arrived in Cuba on Saturday evening.

According to the official Cuban News Agency, one of the tanks was struck by lightning and started a fire that later spread to the other tank. A thick column of black smoke rose from the facility and spread more than 62 miles west toward the city of Havana as military helicopters flew over the fire to pour water on it.

Roberto de la Torre, head of fire operations in Matanzas, said firefighters were spraying water on intact tanks to try to cool them down to prevent the fire from spreading further.

This fire has started when there is a shortage of fuel in the country. It remains unclear how much oil was burned or at risk at the storage facility, which has eight huge tanks of oil to fuel power-generating plants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.