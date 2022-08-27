type here...
CTV CEO Takes Vacation Over Lisa LaFlamme Scandal

The head of CTV News has gone on vacation following the firing of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Michael Melling, vice president of news at CTV’s parent company Bell Media, “decided to leave his current position immediately to spend time with his family,” according to an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by CBC News.

“His decision reflects our shared desire to support the editorial team and do everything possible to help the team overcome the current circumstances and focus on delivering content that matters to Canadians.”

Melling faced criticism due to LaFlamme’s abrupt departure from CTV, sparking allegations of sexism and ageism. In January, he took over as head of the news department.

Last week, LaFlamme said she was “overwhelmed” by Bell Media’s decision to terminate her contract.

“At 58, I still thought I had a lot more time to tell more stories that impact our daily lives,” she said in an online video.

WATCH | LaFlamme sums it up one last time:

CTV National News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme Announces She Was Fired

LaFlamme said she was “dazzled” as Bell Media terminated her contract after over 30 years.

