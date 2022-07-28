Crystal Palace preview Can the Eagles close to the trophies?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 11th (Note: this is not necessarily Ed Aaron’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

The end of this season will mark a decade since Palace’s promotion to the play-offs under Ian Holloway, the most sustained period of success in the club’s history. There is now genuine optimism that Patrick Vieira can take perennial mid-table finishers into uncharted territory after a promising first campaign at the helm with an exciting young squad.

Remarkably, it took the Frenchman just a few weeks to transform Palace from a stubborn defensive side that beat opposition at half-time under Roy Hodgson to one that plays exciting football based on possession and doesn’t rely solely on an old talisman. Wilfrid Zaha. He and captain Joel Ward are the only remaining players from Holloway’s squad to win promotion in 2013, and the 29-year-old Ivory Coast forward contributed his best ever Premier League record with 14 goals last season.

Keeping Zaha’s services with less than 12 months left on his contract will of course be a priority for Vieira and chairman Steve Parish, although there are other areas of concern such as filling Conor Gallagher’s form hole in midfield. Chelsea’s tenant was the heart of the Palace side last season and while they acted decisively to sign Lance’s Mali international Cheik Doukouré as a retainer, concerns about 34-year-old James MacArthur’s fitness mean it’s necessary more cover. .

Along with a growing partnership between Mark Gahey and Joachim Andersen, the arrival of Bayern Munich’s U.S. defender Chris Richards and England goalkeeper Sam Johnston to challenge Vicente Guaite and Jack Butland should at least give Palace defensive solidity. they need to stay. well out of trouble. After that, a repeat of last year’s FA Cup run or a top 10 finish – only third in the club’s history – could very well be within their reach.

Manager

Many questioned the reputation of the former Arsenal midfielder when he was selected as Hodgson’s successor last summer. However, the change in Palace’s approach to the same group of players has shown that Vieira certainly manages to deliver his message effectively. He learned from the loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final when he decided to switch formations in the absence of Gallagher and paid the price with a 2-0 defeat. But if anyone doubted Vieira’s newfound attachment to south London, his disappointed reaction to Arsenal’s last gasp equalizer during a swing match at the Emirates in October was proof enough that he was now bleeding.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira signs autographs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in July during the club’s pre-season tour of Southeast Asia and Australia. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

transfer coup

To release a statement in July saying that he was the victim of blackmail and “an attempt to extort funds from several individuals acting in concert” was not exactly how Ducourt had hoped to start his career at the palace. The 22-year-old Mali midfielder denied allegations that he had a “double personality” and vowed to take legal action. Ducouré was born in Bamako and made a name for himself in France with Lance.

Impact of the World Cup

With only a handful of players, including Denmark’s Andersen and Ghana’s Jordan Ayew, likely to take part in the World Cup, the remaining Palace players will have the opportunity to recharge their batteries at home. The gays and Tyreke Mitchell are hoping they can secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Although Zaha remains the king of SE25, there is a new prince in town. Michael Oliz captured the hearts of Palace fans with his breathtaking FA Cup win over Millwall in January that kicked off an incredible run of form. Had it not been for a foot injury that hampered the France under-21 striker towards the end of the campaign, he could have easily picked up offers from bigger clubs this summer, but is likely to benefit greatly from another year under the tutelage of Vieira and his staff.

