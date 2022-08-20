type here...
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa double Zaha takes the Eagles to the next level

Wilfried Zaha remains an integral part of Crystal Palace’s future and the restless striker struck twice to send his team to their first win of the season. Despite an early goal conceded by Aston Villa through Ollie Watkins, Palace recovered quickly after Zaha equalized before rebounding after a second-half penalty and a goal from substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta completed an exciting turn.

Palace have been runaway at times, with their manager Patrick Vieira calling the performance one of the best since he arrived last year. Vieira, who chose to focus on his collective strength despite several prominent personalities, said: “I am really happy. From the first to the last minute we played very hard. I would say that this is one of the most consistent performances from start to finish.”

A home win seemed unlikely after Villa’s first attack opened the scoring. Leon Bailey neatly sent a long ball from Tyrone Mings into Watkins’ path, and the attacker swept his low shot past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. But the hosts immediately hit back, and Zaha launched a swift run from the center line, getting ahead of Ezri Kons and hitting a low shot into the net, quickly leveling the score.

Jean-Philippe Mateta comes off after the win. Photo: David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Palace thought they took the lead midway through the half after Odsonne Edouard put Geoffrey Schlupp to a low finish. Their joy quickly vanished when the VAR system ruled that Edouard was offside. Eberechi Eze was a serious threat to the hosts, and the gifted striker made some furious runs that made it hard for Villa. Palace were once again close to taking the lead after Zaha set up Jordan Ayah, but his low shot was parried by Aston Villa goalkeeper Amy Martinez.

Early in the second half, Palace were back in the lead and a long pass from Joachim Andersen found Aya, but Martinez quickly reacted and choked the ball. However, Villa still posed an occasional threat and were denied a second goal when Bayley cut inside and landed a splendid shot from the edge of the square that hit the crossbar. Palace responded and Ayew put the ball in Edouard’s path, but he pulled his shot wide of the post, to the dismay of the fans at home.

Villa converted a penalty in the 58th minute when Lucas Digne was ruled a header by Marc Gaea. Referee Andy Madley checked the monitor following the VAR recommendation before pointing out the spot. Villa head coach Steven Gerrard said: “The penalty is against us. For me it’s tough. I’m not sure what Lucas can do. He tries to jump naturally, and it’s completely random.

“The players are trying, but obviously the momentum has changed after the penalty. It’s not the reason we lost the game, but it’s certainly a major turning point.” Gerrard lamented Villa’s fickleness after beating Everton last weekend, and he’ll be concerned about a back-to-back away defeat at the start of the season.

Adams brace secures Southampton win over Leicester

Zaha stepped up and Martinez saved his penalty, but he reacted the most to hide the rebound and score his third goal of the season. Zaha’s 12 league goals in 2022 are surpassed only by Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Heung Min Son. from Ding.

Palace turned on the style and scored an exceptional third goal when Mateta sent the ball into the net – on the first touch – from a delightful Tyreke Mitchell cross after a one-two with Zaha.

Selhurst Park was raucous and Eze released Mateta again, but his furious shot went wide of the post. Will Hughes was supposed to score the fourth goal for Palace, but Martinez stopped his accurate shot.

It didn’t matter, things were uneven with Villa from time to time. The unbridled performance of Palace clearly showed the potential of the team that Vieira had at his disposal.

