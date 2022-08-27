New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program poses a “real risk” of boosting Democratic voters this midterm election season.

“If you’re that lazy barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless stuff, now has loans and can’t get a job, Joe Biden gave you 20 grand,” he said on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

The White House says the student loan handout costs $24B a year, with applications open in October

“Like, holy cow! 20 grand. You know, maybe you don’t vote in November, and all of a sudden you’ve got 20 grand. And you know, if you can get off the bong for a minute and go down to the voting station,” he continued. “This will increase turnout, especially among young people.”

Borrowers on average in the US $37,667 in student loans owed Due amounts may vary by degree and location, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Biden announced this week a student loan forgiveness program that would help reduce undergraduate loan payments by $10,000 for people making less than $125,000 a year.

Pell grant recipients can receive up to $20,000 in relief.

Many voters are not eligible for Biden’s student loan handout

While some have defended the plan to reduce student debt and help the lower and middle class, others have questioned how fair it is to people who have already paid off their massive debts.

Republicans also questioned how American taxpayers, particularly those who would not receive relief, would be affected by the tax hike in theory.

“All of this could play badly for the Democrats,” Cruz said Friday. “But I’ll give you the flip argument – it could be a political master stroke.”

The White House said Friday that a $24 billion annual student loan forgiveness plan over the next decade will not trigger a federal tax bill.

The administration said it expects the plan to “pay for itself in full” by 2022, with revenue alone on pace to reduce the US deficit by $1.7 trillion.