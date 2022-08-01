New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a resolution Monday to commend the Department of Homeland Security for not punishing mounted Border Patrol agents who were wrongly accused of “whipping” Haitian immigrants in Texas last year.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said this month that there was “no evidence” that Border Patrol beat Haitian migrants with their leashes or whips on Sept. 19, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas, but the agency recommended that the agents be punished. Violations such as “offensive” language and unnecessary force.

Cruz’s resolution said the Border Patrol lacked the resources and adequate personnel to handle the Haitian migrant crisis that led to the Del Rio incident, and that Democrats such as Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “rushed to judgment.” Agents were falsely accused of using their horse-drawn carriages to flog immigrants.

The resolution said the Del Rio incident was “self-inflicted” by Biden’s immigration policies, which have left the southern border “open and unsecured” and allowed a record 3,271,585 encounters between Border Patrol agents and illegal immigrants. Office.

“The real issue is not the way Border Patrol agents deal with illegal aliens, but the way the Biden administration encourages immigrants to break the law and undermines the heroes who serve our country at the US-Mexico border,” Cruz said in a statement provided. Fox News to Digital.

“I’ve been at the border many times and I’m always impressed by the humanity our Border Patrol shows to illegal aliens who are being abused or worse by the cartels who smuggle them across the border,” he continued. “The Biden administration was not only complicit in the fake news story that developed about our mounted agents in Del Rio last year, they actively fanned the flames. It is disgraceful that CBP recommends reprimanding those agents after an investigation that produced zero evidence. A lashing. Congress must stand up for the rule of law and our brave Border Patrol. Stand with the agents.”

The decision to discipline four Border Patrol agents placed on administrative leave after the Del Rio incident “seems to be a rush of judgment and politically motivated to protect the Biden administration’s blatant misconduct…” Cruz’s resolution said.

The resolution commends all Border Patrol agents who responded to the crisis for “exerting restraint” despite the “lack of clear rules of engagement” and concluded that Department of Homeland Security agents should be “commended rather than punished.” In the midst of controversy.