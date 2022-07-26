New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Sen. Ted Cruz is backing Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary challenger for Congress in Wyoming, Harriet Hageman, Fox News Digital has learned, and is encouraging her fellow conservatives to “join” him in supporting her.

Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital he was “proud” to endorse Hageman for Congress.

“Harriet is a rock-ribbed conservative congresswoman who always defends the Constitution,” Cruz said. “She knew the importance of standing up for individual constitutional rights and fighting against the federal government, which wanted to seize more land and prevent people from providing for their families.”

Cruz added: “With Harriet in the House, Wyoming will always have a strong, principled, constitution-loving member of Congress who will never forget those who sent her there.”

“I urge my fellow conservatives to support Harriet Hageman’s campaign today,” Cruz said.

Hageman told Fox News Digital that she is “honored and grateful to have the strong support of an inspiring constitutionalist senator like Ted Cruz.”

“In many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same battles against the relentless onslaught of the federal government, and it’s nice to know I have another ally in the other chamber when I get to Congress,” Hageman said.

“Liz Cheney is ready for the presidency in Wyoming or the anchor seat at CNN or MSNBC so she forgets about us,” Hagenman blasted his opponent.

“When I become the next congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always remember who appointed me to the job,” she said.

Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted to impeach Trump, is among several Republicans vying to unseat former President Trump Hageman and is one of two Republicans on a House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. .

Cheney, however, is campaigning as a constitutional conservative who fought for “everyday Wyominglites” against disability regulation and government overreach.

The Wyoming primary election will be held on August 16.