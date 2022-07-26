closer
Video

Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump ‘violated’ constitutional duty more than any previous president

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke on Jan. 6 about the committee’s findings and her run for re-election on “Fox News Sunday.”

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Sen. Ted Cruz is backing Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary challenger for Congress in Wyoming, Harriet Hageman, Fox News Digital has learned, and is encouraging her fellow conservatives to “join” him in supporting her.

Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital he was “proud” to endorse Hageman for Congress.

“Harriet is a rock-ribbed conservative congresswoman who always defends the Constitution,” Cruz said. “She knew the importance of standing up for individual constitutional rights and fighting against the federal government, which wanted to seize more land and prevent people from providing for their families.”

Senator Ted Cruz spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa, Florida.

Senator Ted Cruz spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa, Florida.
(Fox News Digital)

Cruz added: “With Harriet in the House, Wyoming will always have a strong, principled, constitution-loving member of Congress who will never forget those who sent her there.”

Poll: Liz Cheney trailing Trump-backed primary challenger by more than 20 points

“I urge my fellow conservatives to support Harriet Hageman’s campaign today,” Cruz said.

Hageman told Fox News Digital that she is “honored and grateful to have the strong support of an inspiring constitutionalist senator like Ted Cruz.”

FILE - Former President Donald Trump has chosen Haegman as his favorite candidate in an effort to unseat one of his most vocal critics, Rep. Liz Cheney.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump has chosen Haegman as his favorite candidate in an effort to unseat one of his most vocal critics, Rep. Liz Cheney.
(AP Photo/Mead Groover, File)

“In many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same battles against the relentless onslaught of the federal government, and it’s nice to know I have another ally in the other chamber when I get to Congress,” Hageman said.

Trump-targeted Cheney touts conservative credentials in first TV ad this year in re-election bid

“Liz Cheney is ready for the presidency in Wyoming or the anchor seat at CNN or MSNBC so she forgets about us,” Hagenman blasted his opponent.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, looks on, as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol takes her first seat. June 9, 2022 Public hearing to reveal findings of year-long investigation at Capitol in Washington.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gives her opening remarks as Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, looks on, as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol takes her first seat. June 9, 2022 Public hearing to reveal findings of year-long investigation at Capitol in Washington.
(AP Images)

“When I become the next congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always remember who appointed me to the job,” she said.

Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted to impeach Trump, is among several Republicans vying to unseat former President Trump Hageman and is one of two Republicans on a House committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. .

Click here to get the Fox News app

Cheney, however, is campaigning as a constitutional conservative who fought for “everyday Wyominglites” against disability regulation and government overreach.

The Wyoming primary election will be held on August 16.

Brooke Singhman is a Fox News digital politics reporter. You can reach her on Twitter at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman.