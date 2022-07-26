New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: With two weeks to go until Wisconsin’s primary, conservative former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is getting the support of one of the biggest names in her party as she battles for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the race to be held in November. Battleground state with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Kleefisch was endorsed Tuesday by Texas conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz, in an announcement first shared with Fox News.

“I am proud to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch for Governor of Wisconsin. Rebecca will fight for a strong economy, for school choice so that parents take responsibility for their children’s education, and she will work to protect lives and our Second Amendment. I ask my fellow conservatives to support Rebecca’s campaign for Governor today. are with me!” Cruz emphasized in a statement.

Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, is one of two poll front runners in the GOP primary, along with Tim Michels — a multimillionaire owner of a construction company who was endorsed by the former governor in early June. President Trump. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun is among the four Republican candidates. Retired Marine Kevin Nicholson suspended his GOP campaign for governor earlier this month.

After the Trump affair, Kleefisch vowed she would win Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

In announcing the endorsement, Kleefisch emphasized that “Senator Cruz knows that the fight against Wisconsin at the federal level is underway and that our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against bidenflation and stand for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values. . . .”

Kleefisch’s endorsement of Cruz put him at odds with Trump in another high-profile GOP primary — after he backed rival candidates in Republican Senate nomination showdowns in Ohio and Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Cruz, who was Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race and could face Trump again in 2024 if the two launch White House bids, endorsed former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel in the Buckeye State’s GOP Senate primary. Mandel came in second to Trump-backed JD Vance in a crowded field of Republican candidates in the state’s early May primary. In Pennsylvania, Cruz endorsed Dave McCormick, who was defeated by Trump-backed Mehmet Oz — in another large field of GOP contenders — in a nomination that wasn’t settled until two weeks after the primary.

Clayfish, along with Ramathon, trekked to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier this year in hopes of garnering his support. However, Kleefisch told Fox News a day after the former president endorsed Michels that “Donald Trump says he likes winners and I’m the only person in this race who’s won statewide. In fact, I’ve won statewide four times.”

Citing her record in office, Kleefisch said she would “continue to make my case based on my established credentials of being a conservative reformer. I was the lieutenant governor during the conservative policy revolution that everybody looked up to in Wisconsin.”