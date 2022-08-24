Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded at sea

(CNN)Six Cuban migrants adrift at sea on a makeshift raft were rescued by a cruise ship last week, video shared with CNN shows.
The encounter was captured on video Friday when the Carnival cruise liner, Carnival Paradise, was en route to Cozumel from Tampa, Florida. Mexico.
In the clip, passengers can be seen clapping and cheering as the ship approaches.
“They didn’t have paddles,” said passenger Cynthia Zingoni, who filmed the video. “It wasn’t really a boat. It was a piece of furniture, maybe a cabinet, and they built it as a boat.”
Zingoni, a real estate agent from Orlando, Florida, was on board with her family and friends when she witnessed the incident.
Her video shows passengers using a small piece of cloth as a sail and styrofoam attached to the sides of their ship for flotation. Zingoni said it also appeared that migrants were using pot lids to paddle.
Migrants were welcomed aboard the ship where they received medical checks, food and clothing, according to Carnival Cruise Lines spokesman Matt Lupoli. When the boat reached Cozumel, it was turned over to Mexican authorities, he said.
According to Zingoni, the ship’s captain announced to passengers that the migrants were dehydrated but otherwise fine.
“I felt bad. Everyone on the boat was dancing and having fun and they were dying,” Zingoni said. “Getting into that piece of wood was almost a suicide mission.”
Fellow passenger Lee Smith said the weather took a turn for the worse that evening.
“We were speeding to make up for lost time as we headed toward Mexico, but a storm came up and Electricity Behind us in the area where we left off,” he said. “Good thing we picked up the people in the raft.”
The dramatic rescue came as US officials reported an increase in Cubans trying to leave the communist-run island, where ruling officials blame US sanctions. cratering economy.
Cubans who arrive in the United States and seek asylum are generally able to obtain permanent residency under special status provided by the 1962 Cuban Adjustment Act. Cubans picked up at sea by the US Coast Guard usually return to the island.
therefore Cuba To deal with growing power outages and food shortages, a record number of Cubans have left the island either by crossing into the U.S. through Mexico’s southern border or by sea in small boats and rafts, which U.S. officials say are often abandoned. by ocean currents.
According to US Customs and Border Protection, more than 175,000 Cubans have entered the US from Mexico since July of last year. During the same period, more than 4,500 Cubans stranded at sea have returned to Cuba, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday.
It is not uncommon for cruise ships to assist in sea rescues. On June 4, the Carnival cruise ship Mardi Gras rescues 16 stranded Cubans About 60 nautical miles from Key West, Florida.