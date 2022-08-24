Cruise ship rescues Cuban migrants stranded at sea

(CNN) Six Cuban migrants adrift at sea on a makeshift raft were rescued by a cruise ship last week, video shared with CNN shows.

The encounter was captured on video Friday when the Carnival cruise liner, Carnival Paradise, was en route to Cozumel from Tampa, Florida. Mexico

In the clip, passengers can be seen clapping and cheering as the ship approaches.

“They didn’t have paddles,” said passenger Cynthia Zingoni, who filmed the video. “It wasn’t really a boat. It was a piece of furniture, maybe a cabinet, and they built it as a boat.”

Zingoni, a real estate agent from Orlando, Florida, was on board with her family and friends when she witnessed the incident.

