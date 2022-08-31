type here...
CRTC announces nationwide suicide prevention hotline to be launched next year
CANADA

CRTC announces nationwide suicide prevention hotline to be launched next year

A volunteer answers a call at the BC Crisis Center office in Vancouver, BC on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Demand for mental health services in Canada has risen since the start of the pandemic. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said on Wednesday that a long-awaited three-digit suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline will go live in 2023.

The CRTC said it would use the hotline number 988, the same three digits used in the United States.

MPs voted unanimously to establish a triple-digit hotline in December 2020 as demand for mental health services surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Canada reported in 2021 that, on average, more than 10 Canadians die by suicide each day.

The CRTC said they expect the hotline to go live on November 30, 2023.

Where to get help now:

Canadian Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (Text, 4pm to midnight ET only)crisisservicescanada.ca

In Quebec (French): Quebec Association for Suicide Prevention: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Child Helpline Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (telephone), chat advice at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour Crisis Center

