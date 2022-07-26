type here...
Crown begins closing arguments in Dutchman accused of extorting Amanda Todd

Aydin Koban is pictured during his arrest in an exhibit presented at his trial in the British Columbia Supreme Court. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

The Crown and defense attorneys completed evidence in the British Columbia Supreme Court in the case of a Dutchman accused of stalking and extorting teenager Amanda Todd before her death a decade ago.

Aydın Koban pleaded not guilty in a New Westminster, British Columbia jury trial to charges of extortion, stalking, contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense and possession of child pornography.

Crown Attorney Kristen LeNoble began ending the debate by telling jurors she would spend the next few days helping them “unpack” evidence, including statements from more than 30 witnesses and folders of 80 physical evidence.

According to LeNoble, by the time The Crown is completed, they will prove beyond reasonable doubt that Coban was the person behind 22 separate online aliases that were used to harass and extort child pornography from Todd featuring her.

LeNoble said Todd’s harassment began shortly before her 13th birthday when she received a message threatening to send her video to friends, family and local media.

Queen’s Attorney Louise Kenworthy told jurors at the start of her trial last month that the teenager from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, was the victim of a persistent online “sexual solicitation” campaign for three years before her death in October 2012.

Carol Todd testified that her daughter was frightened when she brought messages to her mother’s attention, and with each incident, Amanda’s suffering increased.

