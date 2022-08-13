New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley condemned the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, calling it the latest in a series of “disgusting acts” to remove the former president from the political arena. Crowley joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday to discuss why Trump is under “constant attack” from the political establishment.

FBI seizes classified records from Mar-a-Lago in search of Trump residence

Monica Crowley: The absurdity of this case tells us that this raid has jumped the shark and they are clearly aware of it. It is an outrageous assertion that Donald Trump has our nation’s most sensitive nuclear secrets. But they waited for a year and a half to get them. I mean, what’s next for him hiding nuclear missiles under his bed? all is futile, And while there are some pending questions about classification, and we’re going back and forth on that issue, and maybe it needs to be litigated in the Supreme Court. We don’t know that yet, but what we do know is that this is the latest in a long line of heinous acts against this president to try to undermine him and try to discredit him and ultimately try to destroy him, remove him. The US political scene, and everyone is talking about the details of the Russia fraud, or the two fake impeachments, or the details of January 6th. But no one teases him about the broader question of why he’s constantly being attacked, and that, friends, is the only reason. Because he is an existential threat to the entire ruling class and their absolute grip on power and therefore must be destroyed..

Watch the full interview from “Fox and Friends Weekend” below: