Crowdsourced detective work narrows window for Winston Churchill portrait to disappear

Thanks to the watching public, Château Laurier announced that the famous portrait of Winston Churchill appears to have been removed from the walls of the hotel last winter, for a week and a half during the holidays.

According to Genevieve Dumas, general manager of the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Ottawa, after the theft broke on Monday, people began sending in photos they had taken of the hotel, signed by famed Canadian photographer Yusuf Karsh.

“It was something very dear to the hearts of the people of Ottawa – a portrait of Karsh by Winston Churchill. Everyone was so kind in sending us all sorts of pictures and information they could share with us, which helped us a lot,” Dumas said.

As of Tuesday, the most recent submitted photo of the real portrait was taken on December 25, 2021, and CBC Washington correspondent Paul Hunter took the first known photo of the fake on January 6 this year.

Château Laurier appeals to the public for help over the disappearance of a portrait of Winston Churchill

Château Laurier appeals to the public for help over the disappearance of a portrait of Winston Churchill Duration 1:19 Geneviève Dumas, CEO of Château Laurier, says that thanks to photographs sent in by the public, employees were able to determine exactly when the original portrait was stolen. She now hopes that someone will provide information that will lead to the restoration of the image.

People love art thefts and share ideas of where the portrait could be.

But the mystery has not yet been solved.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious last Christmas or who may have photographs taken between December 25, 2021 and January 6, 2022 is advised to contact the hotel, Dumas said.

Genevieve Dumas, General Manager of the Fairmont Château Laurier, asks anyone with photos taken between December 25, 2021 and January 6, 2022 to contact the hotel. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Don’t romanticize art theft, restorer says

While interest seems to help the investigation, a man who makes a living by recovering stolen art wants to destroy any idea that art thefts make good heist movies.

“It’s not romantic, it’s not exciting, and it shouldn’t be,” said Christopher Marinello, lawyer and CEO of Art Recovery International.

“I treat art criminals like ordinary thugs, like heartless, faceless, evil criminals who just want to make money at the expense of all of us,” he said. “They’re taking away works of art that we can all enjoy.”

Marinello said it was also wrong to present the thief as an amateur of Winston Churchill or portrait photography. Instead, they should be understood as having simply learned the value of the seal.

Another reproduction of Churchill’s portrait was sold two years ago at Sotheby’s for $81,000 and doesn’t have the same history as the hotel reproduction, Marinello said.

Christopher Marinello, CEO of Art Recovery International, said he took on a number of art theft cases in Canada last year. (Presented by Christopher Marinello)

Karsh and his first wife lived at Château Laurier for 18 years, and his studio was there until 1992. roaring lion a portrait is more valuable, said Marinello.

He suggested that it could cost over $100,000.

Marinello also rejected the idea that art theft could increase its value. While the theft Mona Lisa raised his reputation, it didn’t go any further, he said.

“I would never say that stealing anything will go up in value because criminals treat art terribly. I mean, I’ve worked on cases where $6 million paintings were reduced to $1 million because they turned them wrong.”

Stolen art returned less than 5% of the time

Art Recovery International is involved in many investigations after the police complete them, often by the insurance company, Marinello said, but less than 5 percent of stolen art is ever returned.

It’s a common type of theft, and he said he’s worked on a number of other cases in Canada in the last year alone.

But just how common is hard to say, according to international arts and heritage lawyer Bonnie Chegledy.

Unlike other countries, she said, Canada does not have a dedicated task force, such as the FBI’s Art Crime Unit, that is dedicated solely to finding stolen art.

“Americans and other countries take this seriously because we now know that art theft and cultural heritage theft finances terrorism,” she said in an interview with CBC Radio. All for a day.

Canada also doesn’t keep statistics on what art is stolen, how often and who is attacked, Chegledy said, all of which could help spot trends and prevent future thefts.

A famous portrait of Winston Churchill has gone missing from a hotel in Ottawa in connection with suspected art theft. International arts and heritage lawyer Bonnie Chegledy tells us about the frequency of art theft in Canada.

Check copy places near the hotel, expert advises

According to Marinello, it is likely that Château Laurier employees are looking through visitor logs and making notes about disgruntled former employees.

The thief might have tried to sell the print immediately after taking it, either online or through an auction house, and he suggested looking into nearby shops offering copy services to see if anyone remembered making a photocopy.

Because the signed print is one in existence, Marinello said there is a good chance the seller will be able to sell it at auction.

Auction houses are in the business of making money, he says, and while some have entire departments dedicated to tracing back art, others don’t do their due diligence.

And even if it is found, there may be other obstacles to the hotel returning the fingerprint.

“You are next to a very unusual province in Canada, which I am very disappointing in my work,” said Marinello.

Quebec law entitles art owners who have purchased art without knowing it was stolen to keep it or negotiate a settlement to return it. This is not the case in the rest of Canada, Marinello said.

An Ottawa police investigation is ongoing, and police have told the CBC that investigators have been assigned to the case.