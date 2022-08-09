New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday after FBI agents raided it looking for classified documents.

Protesters flocked to Palm Beach, Florida after the former president released a statement about the attack. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump smuggled classified documents into his personal residence, sources close to the matter told Fox News.

Fox News Digital’s Matt Leach spoke to several supporters who denied the attack.

JD Kennan traveled across the state of Florida to support the former president.

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

“As soon as I saw it, I drove here from Tampa. It was nuts,” Cannon said. “We all know what you’re trying to do, DOJ. You’re trying to create some kind of charge so he can’t run for re-election.”

Another Trump supporter, Mike Buffumo, expressed similar suspicions about the Justice Department.

“They’re going to do whatever they can to get him. They’re scared of him,” Buffumo said. “And it’s for no other reason than the policies he supports: America First policies.”

Supporters also objected to the raid taking place when Trump was not on the premises — the former president was in New York City when agents executed the search warrant.

The DOJ is reportedly investigating Trump’s conduct and communications as part of the 2020 election probe

“What they’re doing to the president is wrong. They’re not going to investigate anything else, but they’re going to investigate him when he’s not even in the dark in his house,” said Ashley, a supporter.

Matthew, another pro-Trump protester, agreed. “What they’re doing is so sick. They literally invaded this man’s home when he was in another state.”

While many of the former president’s supporters have flocked to the estate, the real estate mogul has some detractors. An anti-Trump protester displayed obscene messages written on his sign, mask and clothing.

While many have criticized the search, at least one supporter has a positive takeaway from it.

“I think what this will do is bring the Republican Party back together,” George Ford told Fox News.