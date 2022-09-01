Critics warn Ottawa’s new ‘luxury tax’ on expensive cars, planes and boats could backfire

A luxury tax on expensive cars, planes and boats goes into effect today in Ottawa, despite warnings from some critics that the measure will hurt the economy and cause more trouble than good.

From Thursday, luxury cars and private jets with a sale price of more than $100,000 and boats for personal use with a price of more than $250,000 will be taxed at a rate of 10 to 20 percent.

This measure received final approval in June of this year and expected to raise $163 million in new revenue annually..

Deputy Prime Minister and Treasury Secretary Chrystia Freeland defended the tax Wednesday ahead of its launch after visiting a vehicle in Calgary.

She cited the significant amounts Ottawa has spent “to keep Canadians healthy and safe and keep the economy going” during the COVID-19 pandemic before specifically mentioning the new tax.

“I think it’s reasonable to say to someone who has $100,000 for a car or a plane or $250,000 for a boat, ‘You have to pay a 10 percent tax to help everyone else,'” Freeland said. during a press conference after her tour.

“I think it’s great for Canadians to be successful. It’s great for Canadians to be successful. I also think that people who are really successful should feel comfortable supporting everyone else.”

Businesses are asking: why not RV?

Mark Delaney is the director of sales and marketing in Vernon, British Columbia, a company that makes boats worth up to $500,000. He said the tax would undermine the boat sales boom that began when people were stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Delaney said the tax comes at a time when inflation is driving up the cost of boat parts. He warned that the measure would hurt the tourism business and could make buyers, many of whom are business owners themselves, think twice before buying.

“They feel like they paid more than their fair share of taxes on payroll and everything else they do in their business every day,” Delaney said. “And so being hit … by this tax is certainly not in a very good light with a client.”

Both Delaney and Pat Sturgeon, who sells sailboats worth up to $700,000 in Mississauga, have said it’s unfair that other high-end items like motorhomes are also exempt from the tax.

“Many of my clients are not necessarily wealthy clients. In fact, most of them are ordinary people trying to fulfill their dream,” Sturgeon said.

“The only hope I have is that the government finds that this tax doesn’t work, it doesn’t generate additional revenue, in fact it costs them more money, and that they eventually clean it up.”

Tax “loaded approach”: economist

Don Drummond, former assistant federal secretary for fiscal policy and former chief economist at TD Bank, said the tax could spawn “handicraft businesses” around people trying to get around it.

“Whatever you define as a threshold for a boat or some kind of luxury item, someone will do something to get around it,” Drummond said. “This is a waste of consumer time. And it’s a waste of tax officials’ time.”

It will not be easy to introduce a luxury tax, he said, because, unlike the tobacco tax, it does not aim to improve health outcomes. And there are already mechanisms in place to tax the rich, Drummond added.

“These items do not seem to be particularly dangerous to individuals or society,” he said of expensive boats, cars and planes.

“The marginal tax rate for individuals with higher incomes already exceeds 50 percent. If you want 60 or 70 percent, this will be the way to do it.

“But [the luxury tax] this is a loaded approach. This is not just a statement: “We want the more affluent to pay more taxes.” We say we want them to pay more taxes on very specific things, not even close to luxury goods.”