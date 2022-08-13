New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The assassination attempt on author Salman Rushdie has prompted social media users, including several members of Congress, to criticize the Biden administration’s continuation of the nuclear deal with Iran in the wake of the country’s previous support for a fatwa against Rushdie’s life.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, “Iran Rewarded Salman Rushdie’s Murderers” He tweeted on Friday . “Today he was stabbed in America. Why is Biden still negotiating a ‘deal’ with these terrorists in Tehran?”

Rushdie alleged He stabbed several times The 75-year-old author was seriously injured, leaving him unable to speak and potentially losing an eye, in an attack by 24-year-old Hadi Mater before a speech in Chautauqua, New York on Friday.

The attack comes 30 years after late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Rushdie’s death in response to his book “The Satanic Verses,” which prompted Rushdie to seek 24-hour security at various times in his life.

Many joined Rubio in calling out the Biden administration after the attack for working with the Iranian government on the nuclear deal.

“Iranian leaders have been calling for the assassination of Salman Rushdie for decades,” Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton tweeted. “We know they are trying to assassinate American officials today. Biden must immediately end negotiations with this terrorist regime.”

“The White House announcement on Salman Rushdie is appalling,” author Gary Weiss responded. The White House’s response to attack “No mention of putting a price on Iran’s head. Or the fatwa reaffirmed by the Ayatollah in 2005 and 2019. Is Joe Biden anxious to move forward with the lousy JCPOA?”

“Silence @POTUS The response to the assassination attempt on Salman Rushdie seems increasingly to be the result of one thing: a desire to return to the Iran deal,” tweeted Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “American desperation fuels regime aggression. It always will.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Iranian government has distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree for years, but a semi-official Iranian religious foundation has backed Rushdie for a bounty in excess of $3 million.

After the stabbing, Iranian state media denounced Rushdie as an “apostate” responsible for the “blasphemous” writings.

In addition, Iranian news outlets celebrated news of the attack as the hospitalized author fought for his life on a ventilator.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran would be willing to accept a new proposal by the European Union to conclude a nuclear deal if its demands were met, reports said on Friday.

After former President Trump pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and slapped Iran with tougher sanctions, Tehran had previously sought assurances from the US that no future president could abandon the deal.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.